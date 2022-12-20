Deadline extended for Main Street Economic Revitalization Program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new deadline has been set for those wanting to apply for Main Street Economic Revitalization Program grants.

Greater Mankato Growth has extended the deadline to Jan. 31 of next year.

The grant money from the program helps businesses seeking to develop or redevelop property in either Blue Earth or Nicollet County by covering 30% of project costs.

Applications for the grants as well as application instructions can be found on Greater Mankato’s website.

