Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Deadline extended for Main Street Economic Revitalization Program

Greater Mankato Growth has extended the deadline to Jan. 31 of next year.
By Michael McShane
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new deadline has been set for those wanting to apply for Main Street Economic Revitalization Program grants.

Greater Mankato Growth has extended the deadline to Jan. 31 of next year.

The grant money from the program helps businesses seeking to develop or redevelop property in either Blue Earth or Nicollet County by covering 30% of project costs.

Applications for the grants as well as application instructions can be found on Greater Mankato’s website.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reid Oftedahl heals in a hospital near Mesa, Arizona.
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
SNOW TONIGHT: 2-5 inches possible
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
WINTER STORM: Rain, freezing rain, wind and snow this week
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
On Tuesday night, Xia-Ziang Conchita Plunkett entered a Mankato residence on 6th street and...
33-year-old mother kidnaps son in Mankato

Latest News

More than 40 members of the band will travel to Italy to perform at a Festival on Dec. 30, and...
Maverick Machine Band heading to Italy
Deadline extended for Main Street Economic Revitalization Program
Travel impacts are expected as the winter storm moves through the area this week and weekend.
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 12-20-2022 - clipped version
Maverick Machine Band heading to Italy