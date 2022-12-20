Your Photos
Dec. 19 marks the end of 12 years as mayor of North Mankato for Mark Dehen

Dehen will trade in city council chambers for his new role serving the whole county.
By Jared Dean
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For over a decade, North Mankato has been led by Mark Dehen. Dehen has lived in the area since the 60s and has a family history of serving communities. He left and moved back in 1987 and has been serving the area since.

“That whole time we have ben involved in the community, both personally and as family and have just really enjoyed serving this community. It is a great place to grow a family.”

In 2010, Dehen took office of mayor with a vision for North Mankato. Since then, he has helped to grow the city with the revitalization of the Spring Lake Park and the resurgence of Belgrade Avenue. The Spring Lake Park pool upgrades made a splash going from 8,000 guests a year to 44,000 guests last year.

“We have really come to a good landing spot for most of those projects and I am really proud of the work that the council has been done trying to achieve that balance between infrastructure and quality of life.”

Another feather in Dehen’s cap is helping to bridge the relationship between Mankato and North Mankato, working with two different mayors from the key city.

“We have had a great working relationship between the two of us and the cities. I think that is really, the citizens have noticed that and have appreciated the fact that we are working better together because a high tide floats all boats.”

Although Dehen is looking to serve the county on a larger scale, he will always look to North Mankato with fondness because to him the town is home.

“This new role extends my ability to serve the citizens in a leadership role, to represent their interests at the county level. It is a little bigger budget, a little bigger broader realm of influence and I look forward to again representing our citizens and all the citizens of Nicollet County.”

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

