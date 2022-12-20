Your Photos
DNR cautions anglers about thin ice

By KEYC Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota DNR is ready to see anglers begin taking the ice, but wants them to be careful before doing so.

The agency says that while this is the time of year where it is increasingly common for people to venture out onto frozen lakes, the recent warm and rainy weather could interfere with the freezing of the ice.

Anglers should check the depth of ice before venturing onto it, and the DNR says there’s inherent risk even in the most optimal conditions.

