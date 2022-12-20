Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Man from North Pole faces murder charge in death of infant daughter

Authorities say 38-year-old Jeremy Tremaine Williams was indicted on charges that include second-degree murder. (Source: KTUU)
By Shannon Cole and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - A 38-year-old man has been indicted by a grand jury in the death of his newborn daughter in 2005.

KTUU reports that 38-year-old Jeremy Tremaine Williams, a former North Pole resident, was indicted on charges that include second-degree murder after authorities obtained new evidence regarding the child’s death.

According to the authorities in Alaska, Williams was left to care for his newborn daughter at his North Pole home on Jan. 6, 2005.

Williams’ wife reportedly found the 1-month-old child not in good health that evening and took the girl to a Fairbanks-area hospital.

Authorities said the child was quickly medevacked to Anchorage for treatment at Providence Hospital, but the child died the following day.

Alabama authorities said they found new evidence related to the child’s death while investigating a separate crime. This allowed the North Pole Police Department to reopen the 2005 case and file charges.

Williams is currently in police custody in Russell County, Alabama. He is facing charges in the death and sexual assault of a 5-year-old girl as well as the sexual abuse of another child.

If convicted, Williams faces up to 99 years imprisonment.

Copyright 2022 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reid Oftedahl heals in a hospital near Mesa, Arizona.
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
SNOW TONIGHT: 2-5 inches possible
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
WINTER STORM: Rain, freezing rain, wind and snow this week
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
On Tuesday night, Xia-Ziang Conchita Plunkett entered a Mankato residence on 6th street and...
33-year-old mother kidnaps son in Mankato

Latest News

FILE - Patriot missiles are seen at the Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, March 25, 2022, in Jasionka,...
US to send $1.8 billion in aid, Patriot battery, to Ukraine
FILE – Authorities said former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas.
Hearing on FTX founder’s extradition to US set for Wednesday
A South Dakota man, Noah Tietsort, is shown preparing to lead a blind mare back to her barn.
Man rescues blind, pregnant horse caught in snowstorm
An arctic blast this week may bring the coldest Christmas in nearly 40 years for millions.
US braces for dangerous blast of cold, wind and snow
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy preparing to visit DC on Wednesday