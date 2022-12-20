Maverick Machine Band heading to Italy

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Maverick Machine Band is taking their music to the international stage.

More than 40 members of the band will travel to Italy to perform at a Festival on Dec. 30, and then at the New Year’s Day parade in Rome on Jan. 1.

The New Year’s Day parade will be live-streamed, and the Maverick Machine Band will be sharing updates and photos on all its social media accounts.

Band members will be leaving Minnesota to head to Italy on Dec. 27 and will return on Jan. 3.

