Minnesota launches new COVID-19 telehealth treatment pilot program

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The State of Minnesota launched a new telehealth test-to-treat program today. The program aims to ensure Minnesotans who have tested positive for COVID-19 have easy access to clinician care and therapeutic treatments that reduce their risk of serious illness or hospitalization.

Beginning immediately, Minnesotans who test positive for COVID-19, either with a home test or a positive test from a lab, can download the Cue Health app and sign up with their Minnesota address to have a virtual consultation with a licensed clinician who will evaluate them to determine if therapeutic treatment is a good option. If they are a good candidate for therapeutics, the clinician can issue that prescription to the patient’s local pharmacy. In some areas of the state, those prescription medications can be delivered to the person’s home. All services, including the consultation, medication and delivery, will come at no cost to the Minnesotans who use this service. This pilot program is available to all Minnesota residents.

“This pilot program is another tool in Minnesota’s toolbox for limiting the negative impacts of COVID-19,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. “Minnesotans who test positive will be able to more easily access therapeutics that can help them get on the road to recovery. We know that accessing therapeutics within five days of developing symptoms of COVID-19 can greatly improve outcomes and help Minnesotans to avoid severe illness or hospitalization. We are continuing to find new and innovative ways to reduce barriers to access for those therapeutics.”

For more information on how to access this program and for instructions on downloading and getting started with the Cue Health App, please visit care.cuehealth.com/mn.

This pilot program works with any at-home or lab COVID-19 test regardless of brand. For more information on where to access at-home tests, please visit Order rapid tests or check with your insurance company about ways to get free rapid tests from pharmacies. Tests should be PCR or antigen tests and not antibody blood test results.

Heading into the holiday season, the Minnesota Department of Health continues to encourage Minnesotans to celebrate safely. Testing if you have symptoms, staying home if you test positive for COVID-19, and making sure you are up to date with the most recent updated COVID-19 vaccinations are all crucial to keeping our families and communities safe this holiday season. Minnesotans at higher risk for COVID-19 who test positive also can get COVID-19 medications through their health care provider and other in-person test-to-treat locations around the state.

How Minnesotans can get a free COVID-19 shot:

Contact your health care provider or a local pharmacy.

Use the state’s Find Vaccine Locations to find vaccine providers near you—providers will update their information as appointments are available.

Check for vaccine appointments at Vaccines.gov , where you can search for appointments by vaccine type (e.g., Pfizer).

Watch for vaccination clinics being offered at other community locations around Minnesota.

How Minnesotans can get a COVID-19 test:

