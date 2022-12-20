Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

SC official says Alex Murdaugh will not face death penalty

FILE - Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty for Alex Murdaugh, an official said Tuesday.
FILE - Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty for Alex Murdaugh, an official said Tuesday.(Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — State prosecutors will not seek the death penalty for Alex Murdaugh when the disbarred attorney appears in court next month for a double murder trial that has drawn international attention.

“After carefully reviewing this case and all the surrounding facts, we have decided to seek life without parole for Alex Murdaugh,” South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said in a statement Tuesday.

Murdaugh faces murder charges in the June 2021 shooting deaths of his wife and son. The scion of a prominent legal family has pleaded not guilty and repeatedly denied any involvement in the slayings.

Murdaugh’s legal team welcomed the move, noting in a statement that the decision removes the impediments to beginning the trial on the scheduled start date of Jan. 23 that a death penalty case would have likely brought.

A grand jury recently indicted Murdaugh on nine counts of tax evasion, adding to the dozens of charges handed down since his family’s deaths.

Prosecutors earlier this month revealed Murdaugh’s alleged motive in a bid to get evidence of Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes admitted into the trial. Prosecutors said Murdaugh killed his wife and son last year to gain sympathy and distract others from years of alleged financial misdeeds. The impending revelation of those crimes — which allegedly lined Murdaugh’s pockets with nearly $9 million stolen from poor clients to maintain his painkiller addiction — were about to sink his reputation, according to the prosecutors.

The defense has asked the judge not to allow evidence related to the alleged motive. They argue such evidence only serves to convince the jury that Murdaugh was a bad person who would commit a crime as awful as killing family members.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reid Oftedahl heals in a hospital near Mesa, Arizona.
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
SNOW TONIGHT: 2-5 inches possible
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
WINTER STORM: Rain, freezing rain, wind and snow this week
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
On Tuesday night, Xia-Ziang Conchita Plunkett entered a Mankato residence on 6th street and...
33-year-old mother kidnaps son in Mankato

Latest News

FILE - Patriot missiles are seen at the Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, March 25, 2022, in Jasionka,...
US to send $1.8 billion in aid, Patriot battery, to Ukraine
FILE – Authorities said former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas.
Hearing on FTX founder’s extradition to US set for Wednesday
A South Dakota man, Noah Tietsort, is shown preparing to lead a blind mare back to her barn.
Man rescues blind, pregnant horse caught in snowstorm
An arctic blast this week may bring the coldest Christmas in nearly 40 years for millions.
US braces for dangerous blast of cold, wind and snow
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy preparing to visit DC on Wednesday