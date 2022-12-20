Start the new year with a hike at Minneopa State Park

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Start out the New Year with a First Day Hike and a chance to view the beautiful winter landscape at Minneopa State Park! A Minneopa Area Naturalist will lead a guided hike on the campground side of Minneopa State Park.

America’s State Parks First Day Hikes offer individuals and families an opportunity to begin the new year rejuvenating and connecting with the outdoors by taking a healthy hike on Jan. 1, 2023 at a state park.

To participate in the First Day Hike, meet at the group campground on the campground side of Minneopa off of MN Highway 68. Wear clothing and shoes appropriate for walking on a winter morning. Be prepared for slippery and uneven walking conditions. The hike will last approximately an hour and half and cover about 2 miles. Depending on snow conditions you may want to bring a pair of snowshoes.

State park passes are required on all vehicles entering a state park. A self-serve kiosk is available on the campground side of Minneopa State Park. Day passes can be purchased for $7, and yearly passes can be purchased for $35 (a yearly pass will be mailed to the purchaser). State park passes can also be purchased at the park office at 54497 Gadwall Rd, Mankato. The park office’s winter hours are Friday-Sunday from 12-3. State park passes can also be purchased on the state park website: https://reservemn.usedirect.com/MinnesotaWeb/Passes/Passes.aspx

