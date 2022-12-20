TRAVEL ALERT: Blizzard conditions, dangerous cold ahead of holiday weekend

A dangerous, life-threatening winter storm system will impact much of the upper Midwest as we head into Christmas weekend. 4 to 7 inches of fluffy snow on Wednesday and Wednesday night will be followed by strong, 30 to 40 mph northwesterly wind gusts on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. This will create blowing snow and blizzard conditions that will make travel nearly impossible at times. In addition to the snow and blowing snow, it will be bitterly cold with a wind chill factor ranging from 35 to 45 below zero or colder from Thursday through Saturday. Travel will become increasingly difficult as snow begins to fall on Wednesday, but it will be nearly impossible when the wind kicks in late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Blowing snow and blizzard conditions could potentially continue through Friday and into Saturday. Please take this seriously and prepare accordingly.

The rest of today will be partly cloudy and cold, with temperatures hovering around zero and a wind chill factor in the teens to near 20 below zero. Tonight will be partly cloudy and cold with temperatures dropping to near 10 below zero. It will not be very windy tonight, but just a light breeze will drop the wind chill to near 25 below zero at times.

Wednesday will be cloudy with snow developing in the morning and continuing throughout the day. High temps will reach the upper single digits with a southeasterly breeze at 5 to 15 mph. Travel will become increasingly difficult due to falling snow but will still be possible throughout the day Wednesday. Snow will continue Wednesday night, ending by Thursday morning with 4 to 7 inches of light, fluffy snow will be possible by the time it ends.

The wind will kick in late Wednesday night into Thursday morning and continue through Thursday night, Friday and into Saturday. Gusts from 35-45 mph are likely which will create blowing snow and blizzard conditions for an extended period of time that could last from Thursday afternoon through Saturday. In addition to blowing snow, the wind chill factor will drop to a life-threatening 35 to 45 below zero or colder. Conditions likely will not improve until late Saturday or possibly even Sunday.

If you must travel for Christmas, get going as soon as possible. Travel conditions will gradually deteriorate through the day Wednesday, becoming impossible sometime on Thursday morning. Travel will likely be impossible through Thursday, Friday and much of Saturday. If you do travel, be sure to have a full tank of gas, extra clothing and blankets in the vehicle, some food and water and a cell phone charger. Most importantly... If you do happen to get stuck or stranded, do not leave your vehicle. You won’t survive in a zero visibility, 45 below zero wind chill environment. The Weather team will be watching this closely and will have the latest as this system develops.

