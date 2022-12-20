Travel impacts expected as winter storm brings snow, strong winds, harsh temperatures

The next winter storm will bring in snow, heavy at times, strong winds, and harsh temperatures to the area which will lead to travel impacts ahead of the holiday weekend.

A winter storm watch and wind chill watch have been issued for this week ahead of the arrival of the next winter storm. The winter storm watch will go into effect early Wednesday morning due to accumulating snow, and possible blizzard like conditions at times. The winter storm watch will remain in effect through Saturday morning while a wind chill watch will go into effect Thursday night and remain in effect until Friday morning. Wind chills are projected to hover around -40 degrees and colder Thursday night into Friday morning and Friday into Saturday due to strong winds in the area.

Tuesday will be the “calm” or “quiet” before the storm as we are expecting sunshine and a minor breeze. Despite sunshine in the area, temperatures will remain rather bitter with highs around 3 degrees through the afternoon hours. Winds will range between 10 and 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. This minor breeze will likely lead to a wind chill hovering around - 10 and -15 degrees through the afternoon hours. Tonight, a gradual increase in clouds will take place as temperatures drop to around -8 by Wednesday morning. Due to winds hovering around 10 mph overnight, the wind chill will likely hover around -15 and -20 overnight.

Wednesday morning is when the winter storm watch will officially go into effect, and will remain in effect until Saturday morning. Snow will move into areas west of Mankato around 5 am before reaching the Mankato area between 6 and 7 am. From there, snow will continue through the remainder of the day with heavy snow expected at times, and blowing snow likely at times. Temperatures will hover around 10 degrees by the early afternoon hours. Winds will hover around 15 mph through the day before gradually increasing through the overnight hours as snow continues into Thursday. As winds increase, temperatures will gradually drop to lows around -2. Due to the strong winds expected in the area overnight, it is likely to see wind chill values around -20. By 12 am Thursday, snow totals may range between 3 and 5 inches across the area.

Thursday will be very cold and windy as snow continues through the morning and into the afternoon hours. Despite snow coming to an end on Thursday, expect blowing snow and reduced visibility due to the strong winds in the area. The strong winds will also lead to drifting and snow on the roads along with harsh wind chill values through the afternoon hours and overnight hours. Temperatures will reach a high in the early morning hours around -2 degrees before steadily dropping through the afternoon. Wind chills through the afternoon will likely hover around -30 degrees as winds range up to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph across the area. Thursday night is when the wind chill watch will go into effect as winds remain strong. Blowing snow and reduced visibility will be expected overnight as temperatures drop to around -10. Due to the strong winds, it is likely we will see wind chill values overnight around -40 degrees or colder. It is not advised to be outside in these conditions as frost bite can start occurring in as little as 10 minutes. The wind chill watch will remain in effect through Saturday morning.

Friday will remain very cold and windy with rather cloudy skies. More snow is possible Friday afternoon along with blowing snow and reduced visibility expected at times due to the strong winds blowing snow around the area. This will continue creating travel impacts throughout the day on Friday. Temperatures will hover around -2 for the high with winds up to 25 mph and gusts up to 45 mph possible. With the strong winds in the area, the wind chill is expected to hover around -30 through the afternoon hours. The wind chill watch will remain in effect until Saturday morning due to the wind chills expected through the afternoon into the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop to around -8 by Saturday morning, though with the strong winds expected, the wind chill will likely hover around -40 overnight.

The holiday weekend will remain frigid and messy with strong winds leading to blowing snow in portions of the area, and a slight snow chance late Sunday. Temperatures will hover around -1 on Saturday with wind chills likely around -20 through the afternoon hours. Skies will be mostly sunny. The winter storm watch and wind chill watch expire Saturday morning. Temperatures Saturday night will drop to around -11 by Sunday morning. Sunday will gradually become mostly cloudy with afternoon to overnight snow showers possible. Temperatures will hover around 6 degrees through the afternoon hours with winds up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. Temperatures Sunday night will drop to around -2 by Monday morning.

Next week we will get some relief from the frigid temperatures and harsh wind chills. Skies will start off partly cloudy on Monday and remain partly cloudy through Tuesday. Temperatures will hover around 11 degrees on Monday afternoon with a light breeze up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Temperatures will dip to around 0 degrees by Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will continue to slowly warm up through the rest of the week with highs in the low-20s by Tuesday afternoon. A light breeze will stick around through most of the week with winds up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Another chance for snow moves in Wednesday of next week with highs hovering in the upper-20s. Temperatures will continue to rise more by Thursday with highs in the low-30s through the afternoon hours. Another round of light snow is possible late Thursday night into Friday morning as temperatures dip into the mid-20s.

