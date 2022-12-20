Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

US: Taliban release 2 Americans in ‘goodwill gesture’

FILE - State Department spokesperson Ned Price speaks during a briefing at the State Department...
FILE - State Department spokesperson Ned Price speaks during a briefing at the State Department in Washington, Nov. 2, 2022.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Taliban have released two Americans held in Afghanistan in what appeared to be a “goodwill gesture,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said Tuesday.

The release was not part of any larger prisoner swap, and no money changed hands, he told reporters.

A senior administration official said the U.S. government was currently assisting the two, and that they would soon be reunited soon with their families. The official was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Neither Price nor the official identified the two Americans.

The U.S. does not formally recognize Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban, who took power from a U.S.-backed government after U.S. forces withdrew in 2021.

___

AP White House Correspondent Zeke Miller contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reid Oftedahl heals in a hospital near Mesa, Arizona.
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
SNOW TONIGHT: 2-5 inches possible
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
WINTER STORM: Rain, freezing rain, wind and snow this week
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
On Tuesday night, Xia-Ziang Conchita Plunkett entered a Mankato residence on 6th street and...
33-year-old mother kidnaps son in Mankato

Latest News

Millions of people who enrolled in Medicaid during the COVID-19 pandemic could start to lose...
Millions to lose Medicaid coverage under Congress’ plan
An arctic blast this week may bring the coldest Christmas in nearly 40 years for millions.
US braces for dangerous blast of cold, wind and snow
FILE - Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty for Alex Murdaugh, an official said Tuesday.
SC official says Alex Murdaugh will not face death penalty
York Regional Police tactical officers stand in the lobby of a condominium building in Vaughan,...
Canada condo killer faced possible eviction before shooting
FILE - The company logo shines off the nose of an unsold Bolt electric vehicle on display in...
GM recalling Bolt EVs; seat belt problem could cause fires