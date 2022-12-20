Winter weather to impact holiday travel this week

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Winter Storm Watch is in place across much of the region ahead of a winter storm arriving Wednesday and lasting through Friday night into Early Saturday. The main impacts of the upcoming storm include heavy snowfall, strong winds which may produce blizzard conditions, and dangerous cold. Expect major impacts on holiday travel through the upcoming weekend. The latest forecast models are showing the potential of a few to several inches of new snowfall Wednesday through Thursday. On top of the heavy snow, windy conditions will develop with sustained winds of 20-35 mph with gusts as high as 50 mph Thursday into Saturday. Blowing snow is expected with the strong winds. Dangerously cold wind chills are expected to develop Wednesday through Saturday as wind plus the arrival of arctic air will produce feel-like temps of 30 to 50 below. Actual snowfall totals, wind, and temps are subject to change as the system gets closer so stay with KEYC News Now Weather Team for the latest.

Tonight, bitter cold will be in place as clouds gradually clear out. Overnight lows will be in the single digits below zero with winds out of the west-northwest around 5-10 mph. Winds will produce overnight feel like temps in the teens to low 20s below zero so bundle up as you head out the door Tuesday. Highs Tuesday will run 20 degrees below normal and remain in the single digits across the board. Winds will remain out of the west-northwest around 5-10 mph producing double-digit below zero feels like temps throughout the day.

