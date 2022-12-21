Your Photos
BEC Mental Health Center Approved as a VA Community Care Provider

By Sofia Martinez
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Mental health Center has been approved AND it is partnering with the VA community care provider.

“Expanding opportunities and trying to reduce those barriers to care, especially something as significant and impactful as mental health,” said Michael Mclaughlin, Blue Earth County Veterans Service Officer.

This means any community member who has served in the U.S. military can request to be seen by the clinicians in Mankato in person or via tele-health.

“I think we’re kind of doing a two prong approach with the vet center with the Blue Earth County Mental Health Clinic to alleviate the financial burden and the distance burden,” added Mclaughlin.

Just in the Blue Earth and Nicollet county area, the VA clinic says there are around 6,000 veterans.

“Really not just serving the bigger more Metropolitan statistical area here in the county, but it’s also impacting those rural that necessarily don’t want to go to Minneapolis or Saint Paul for personal Mental Health Services or might not choose to go to the smaller out Outreach Clinic here in town too,” explained Mclaughlin. “So kind of bringing the services to where they are.”

The Health Center is county-operated, and serves more than 1,500 patients in about 9 counties.

There are only a handful of these in the state.

“I can’t think of a better way to get people access to the kind of services that we offer in very rural areas,” said Natalia Dann, Blue Earth Mental Health Center Clinic Coordinator.

The Blue Earth Mental Health Center also offers urgent care for anyone needing to get guidance.

The Blue Earth County Mental Health Center is located on the second floor within the county Government Center. There are two options. Enter through Door A on 5th street and proceed to the second floor via the elevator or stairs. The most direct access is through Door F at the top of the parking ramp with the entrance on 4th street. There is ample visitor parking available near both doors.

  • Phone: (507) 304-4319 | Fax: (507) 304-4160
  • Hours: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Monday – Friday
  • Address: 410 S. Fifth Street, Mankato, MN

