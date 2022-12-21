BLIZZARD WARNING: Whiteout conditions, dangerous cold ahead of Christmas weekend

A powerful winter storm system will bring white out blizzard conditions and life-threatening cold temperatures as we head into the Christmas weekend. A Winter Storm Warning is an effect for part one of this system which is happening now and will continue through late Wednesday night. 5 to 8 inches of light, fluffy snow is possible and that will make travel increasingly difficult through Wednesday evening. A Blizzard Warning is in effect for part two of the system, which will kick in on Thursday as strong northwesterly wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph blow that snow around, creating white out blizzard conditions from late Thursday morning through Friday and into Saturday. During this time, the wind chill factor will drop into the -30 to -40 range. If you have holiday travel plans, be aware that travel conditions will become increasingly difficult Wednesday evening. As the wind kicks in Thursday, white out blizzard conditions will make travel nearly impossible. Travel conditions will slowly improve throughout the day Saturday. If you must travel, have a full tank of gas, a cell phone and charger and extra warm clothes. If you get stranded, do not leave your vehicle. The KEYC Weather Team is monitoring the system closely and will have updates throughout the weekend.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS | KEYC NEWS & WEATHER APPS | MINNESOTA ROAD CONDITIONS | IOWA ROAD CONDITIONS

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through this afternoon and tonight. Snow will continue through this afternoon into tonight with a total of 5 to 8 inches of light, fluffy snow accumulation possible. Mankato will likely end up in the 5 to 7 inch range with slightly heavier amounts to the north and slightly lower amounts to the south around I-90. Wind will be relatively light through much of tonight, so blowing snow should not be an issue. Temperatures will drop to around 10 below zero overnight with a windshield factor dropping to around 20 below.

A Blizzard Warning is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning. Snow will end late Wednesday night, but the wind will kick in on Thursday morning, creating blowing snow and blizzard conditions. Travel conditions will deteriorate quickly on Thursday morning, with travel likely becoming impossible by mid to late morning. Strong wind gusts from 35 to 45 mph will continue Thursday night, Friday, Friday night and into Saturday morning, gradually decreasing throughout the day Saturday. Travel will likely be extremely difficult to impossible into Saturday morning with travel conditions gradually improving throughout the day Saturday. There will be a lot of drifting in rural areas, so everything will depend on how fast crews can get roadways clear.

In addition to blowing snow and blizzard conditions, it will be bitterly cold. For the next several days, high temperatures will be below zero, with overnight lows falling to between 10 and 15 below zero. Strong wind gusts will push the wind chill factor to between -30 and -40. If you travel and drive off the road, get stuck in a drift, end up in the ditch… Do not leave your vehicle. Stay with your vehicle and let the help come to you. That farm place in the distance is a lot further than it looks, and you won’t last long outdoors when it’s 12 below zero with a -40 wind chill.

While traveling home after Christmas does look a bit better, we are tracking a clipper that could bring a little more light snow late Sunday, Sunday night into Monday morning. While roads could be slippery and there will be a couple of inches of snow with this system, it will be a lot more low-key than the system that’s going to be impacting our region over the next couple of days.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.