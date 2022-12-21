Lookout Drive corridor long-term improvement plans

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The North Mankato City Council adopts its long-term vision and guidance document for the Lookout Drive corridor.

The future updates will include ADA improvements to pedestrian infrastructure and the already approved conversion of a sidewalk on the East side of Lookout Drive to a multiuse path. Major overhauls of Lookout Drive, however, are not in the near future.

