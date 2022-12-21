Lookout Drive corridor long-term improvement plans
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:09 PM CST
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The North Mankato City Council adopts its long-term vision and guidance document for the Lookout Drive corridor.
The future updates will include ADA improvements to pedestrian infrastructure and the already approved conversion of a sidewalk on the East side of Lookout Drive to a multiuse path. Major overhauls of Lookout Drive, however, are not in the near future.
