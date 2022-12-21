Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Lookout Drive corridor long-term improvement plans

KEYC News Now at 6 Recording
By KEYC Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The North Mankato City Council adopts its long-term vision and guidance document for the Lookout Drive corridor.

The future updates will include ADA improvements to pedestrian infrastructure and the already approved conversion of a sidewalk on the East side of Lookout Drive to a multiuse path. Major overhauls of Lookout Drive, however, are not in the near future.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reid Oftedahl heals in a hospital near Mesa, Arizona.
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
SNOW TONIGHT: 2-5 inches possible
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
WINTER STORM: Rain, freezing rain, wind and snow this week
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
On Tuesday night, Xia-Ziang Conchita Plunkett entered a Mankato residence on 6th street and...
33-year-old mother kidnaps son in Mankato

Latest News

The principal of Lake Crystal elementary is bringing the Christmas spirit to the school
“There’s room for everyone on the Nice List!” - Principal spreads holiday cheer
.
North Mankato adopts long-term vision plan for the Lookout Drive corridor
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
WINTER STORM UPDATE: The latest on the Christmas week winter storm
File photo
Start the new year with a hike at Minneopa State Park