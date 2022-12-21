National Weather Service declares Blizzard Warning

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -

Scott Morgan the Assistant District Engineer for MnDOT’s district seven recommends anybody traveling to look at 511MN.org to see current road conditions

“We have cameras showing the conditions of the roads. You can see the actual conditions and there’s also plow cams mounted on a number of the trucks so you can see the road conditions in front of the truck drivers as they’re plowing,” said Morgan.

State Patrol Public Information Officer, Troy Christianson, said, “Make sure that you allow enough time to get to where you’re going so you don’t have to feel rushed like you have to get to where you’re going, and make sure you pack a winter survival kit with you and pack some extra blankets, some water, some snacks. Also make sure your cell phone’s completely charged and have a full tank of gas.”

Christianson says if you do go off the road, call 911, and run the vehicle’s engine to keep warm

Morgan says that if weather conditions warrant, they might need to shut down roads and interstates, and “Once the roads are closed it’s a violation of Minnesota State law to drive on a closed road. Once the storms subsides it will take several days for us to get the roads cleaned up and fully passable again back to a normal driving condition.”

Both Morgan and Christianson recommend to change travel plans as needed, and to stay aware while on roads-- keeping distraction free.

