North Mankato adopts long-term vision plan for the Lookout Drive corridor

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -

Monday evening the North Mankato City Council adopted their long-term vision and guidance document for the Lookout Drive Corridor.

This document approves potential long term and short term improvements for the corridor. Including A-D-A improvements to pedestrian infrastructure and the already-approved conversion of a sidewalk on the East side of Lookout Drive to a multiuse path. Massive overhauls of Lookout, however, are not in the near future.

City planner Matt Lassonde said that right now, “We dont have funding to do any of the projects-- its really looking out into the future of what lookout drive could be, we do plan for the area to be a major commercial corridor at some point.”

This long-term vision for the corridor extends to the year 2045 and will continue to change.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.