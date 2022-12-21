Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

North Mankato adopts long-term vision plan for the Lookout Drive corridor

This long-term vision for the corridor extends to the year 2045 and will continue to change.
.
.(KEYC News Now)
By Nick Beck
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -

Monday evening the North Mankato City Council adopted their long-term vision and guidance document for the Lookout Drive Corridor.

This document approves potential long term and short term improvements for the corridor. Including A-D-A improvements to pedestrian infrastructure and the already-approved conversion of a sidewalk on the East side of Lookout Drive to a multiuse path. Massive overhauls of Lookout, however, are not in the near future.

City planner Matt Lassonde said that right now, “We dont have funding to do any of the projects-- its really looking out into the future of what lookout drive could be, we do plan for the area to be a major commercial corridor at some point.”

This long-term vision for the corridor extends to the year 2045 and will continue to change.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reid Oftedahl heals in a hospital near Mesa, Arizona.
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
SNOW TONIGHT: 2-5 inches possible
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
WINTER STORM: Rain, freezing rain, wind and snow this week
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
On Tuesday night, Xia-Ziang Conchita Plunkett entered a Mankato residence on 6th street and...
33-year-old mother kidnaps son in Mankato

Latest News

Mental Health Center
BEC Mental Health Center Approved as a VA Community Care Provider
File photo
Start the new year with a hike at Minneopa State Park
Deadline extended for Main Street Economic Revitalization Program
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office receives an award for charitable work. The sheriff’s...
Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office is 2022 Guardians of the Flame