Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

“There’s room for everyone on the Nice List!” - Principal spreads holiday cheer

KEYC News Now at 6 Recording
By KEYC Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The principal of Lake Crystal elementary is bringing the Christmas spirit to everyone in the school.

Mr. Beert has been at Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Elementary school for nearly 10 years, and for the last few he has been dressing as an elf to share the spirit of the holidays.

Earlier today, Mr. Beert sat on the roof of the school until every student walked in.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reid Oftedahl heals in a hospital near Mesa, Arizona.
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
SNOW TONIGHT: 2-5 inches possible
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
WINTER STORM: Rain, freezing rain, wind and snow this week
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
On Tuesday night, Xia-Ziang Conchita Plunkett entered a Mankato residence on 6th street and...
33-year-old mother kidnaps son in Mankato

Latest News

North Mankato city council adopts long-term vision and guidance to Lookout Drive corridor
Lookout Drive corridor long-term improvement plans
.
North Mankato adopts long-term vision plan for the Lookout Drive corridor
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
WINTER STORM UPDATE: The latest on the Christmas week winter storm
File photo
Start the new year with a hike at Minneopa State Park