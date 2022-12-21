Two long-term Blue Earth County Sheriff’s officers are retiring after serving for nearly three decades

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Two longtime officers at the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Department are hanging up their uniforms.

Brad Peterson has been part of the sheriff department for 42 years, 28 of those he has served as the sheriff. Chief Deputy Mike Maurer has been serving law enforcement for 34 years, 26 years in the BEC department.

Earlier today a retirement party took place in the Blue Earth Justice center where both officers said their goodbyes. Both officers were joined by Mankato Public Safety, State Patrol, and other local authorities, who have worked alongside the sheriff’s office.

