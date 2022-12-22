Your Photos
BLIZZARD WARNING: Dangerous storm will continue into Saturday

Whiteout conditions, -45° wind chill likely into Saturday morning
KEYC Warnings and Advisories: 12/22/2022 1:40pm
KEYC Warnings and Advisories: 12/22/2022 1:40pm(KEYC Weather)
By Shawn Cable
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Do not travel! A Blizzard Warning is now in effect for much of Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. 40 to 50 mph wind gusts combined with the 6 to 12 inches of fluffy, light snow that has fallen over the past week will create whiteout blizzard conditions through Saturday morning. Travel will be impossible, especially in rural areas. Visibility and travel conditions will continue to deteriorate throughout this afternoon, with the strongest wind and worst travel conditions likely tonight through Friday into Friday night. In addition to the blizzard, we will also be dealing with an extremely dangerous -35° to -45° wind chill. If you must travel, have a cell phone and charger, extra clothing, and a full tank of gas. If you do get stranded, do not leave your vehicle. Travel conditions will slowly improve on Saturday; however, there will be a lot of drifts. It could take a day or two to clear roads and get things back to normal. This is a long duration, life-threatening winter weather event. Please take it seriously. Don’t travel if you don’t have to, and stay tuned for updates. The KEYC Weather Team will be working through the holiday weekend, keeping you up to date on this dangerous winter storm.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS | KEYC NEWS & WEATHER APPS | MINNESOTA ROAD CONDITIONS | IOWA ROAD CONDITIONS

After things calm down on Saturday, we will get a brief break that will give us time to clear the drifts and get back to normal. We are tracking another clipper system that will bring a little more light snow late Sunday, Sunday night into Monday morning. This likely won’t be more than a couple of inches, but could have an impact on Monday morning’s commute.

After that, it looks like we will remain mostly dry for a few days. Temperatures will gradually climb back above freezing by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

