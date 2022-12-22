Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Crews battle flames, negative temps in Solway Township fire

According to the Grand Lake Volunteer Fire Dept., multiple agencies were called in due to the...
According to the Grand Lake Volunteer Fire Dept., multiple agencies were called in due to the size of the fire.(Grand Lake Volunteer Fire Department)
By Natalie Grant
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Solway Township industrial building is a complete loss following an overnight fire.

Fire crews were called to the building on the 7000 of Maple Grove Road just before 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday night.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s office, the industrial building was fully engulfed when they arrived on the scene.

According to the Grand Lake Volunteer Fire Dept., multiple agencies were called in due to the size of the fire.

Crews spent five hours on the scene in temperatures that were -10 degrees.

No injuries were reported.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reid Oftedahl heals in a hospital near Mesa, Arizona.
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
.
National Weather Service declares Blizzard Warning
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
SNOW TONIGHT: 2-5 inches possible
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
WINTER STORM: Rain, freezing rain, wind and snow this week
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71

Latest News

Doctor Ian Tullberg from UCHealth tells 11 News if you do not cover up properly, you could end...
Iowa doctors: Frostbite, arthritis among medical concerns amid frigid weather
The Owatonna Police Department is investigating after reports of gunshots being fired off in a...
Owatonna Police investigating weapons complaint
Owatonna Police investigating weapons complaint
The Maple River boys basketball team battling against Bethlehem Academy.
Maple River poised for a state title run after strong start to the season