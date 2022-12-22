The Grinch serves cocoa

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Grinch visited the Mankato YMCA on Wednesday for some holiday fun with members and visitors.

For a few hours the Grinch and staff members welcomed guests with hot cocoa. The Grinch also visited with members who sat down and hung around the main entrance area.

The Mankato YMCA says these events help them reach their goal of strengthening community. This is the first time the YMCA put on this event, and not the last.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.