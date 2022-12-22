Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

The Grinch serves cocoa

KEYC News Now at 6 Recording
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Grinch visited the Mankato YMCA on Wednesday for some holiday fun with members and visitors.

For a few hours the Grinch and staff members welcomed guests with hot cocoa. The Grinch also visited with members who sat down and hung around the main entrance area.

The Mankato YMCA says these events help them reach their goal of strengthening community. This is the first time the YMCA put on this event, and not the last.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reid Oftedahl heals in a hospital near Mesa, Arizona.
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
.
National Weather Service declares Blizzard Warning
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
SNOW TONIGHT: 2-5 inches possible
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
WINTER STORM: Rain, freezing rain, wind and snow this week
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71

Latest News

Meet this week's Golden Apple winner, Katelyn Smith
Meet this week’s Golden Apple recipient, Katelyn Smith
Two longtime officers of the Blue Earth Sheriff department are retiring after nearly 3 decades
Two long-term Blue Earth County Sheriff’s officers are retiring after serving for nearly three decades
longtime officers of the Blue Earth Sheriff department are hanging up their uniforms after...
Two longtime officers of the Blue Earth Sheriff department are retiring
Rochester Public Transit Bus
Rochester Public Transit offering ‘Warm Place to Be’ Thurs.-Sat.