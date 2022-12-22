Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Helping our youth cope with a mental health crisis

A group of students at Mankato West High School is doing just that.
By Lisa Cownie and Kelsey Barchenger
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If your teenage child is dealing with anxiety, depression or other mental health concerns, they’re not alone.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has joined other organizations to declare a national emergency in youth mental health, but many are still struggling.

A group of students at Mankato West High School is doing just that.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reid Oftedahl heals in a hospital near Mesa, Arizona.
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
.
National Weather Service declares Blizzard Warning
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
SNOW TONIGHT: 2-5 inches possible
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
WINTER STORM: Rain, freezing rain, wind and snow this week
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71

Latest News

Taking a look at the latest in sledding gear with Scheels
Who wants to go sledding?
Shelley Harrison joins us from the Blue Earth County Historical Society to discuss past...
A look at how today’s Christmas compared to years past
Tyson Hennis with Unique Hair in Mankato shares what he’s doing to help people in our community.
A fresh look for those in need
Shelley Harrison joins us from the Blue Earth County Historical Society to discuss past...
A look at how today’s Christmas compared to years past