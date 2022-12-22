Iowa doctors: Frostbite, arthritis among medical concerns amid frigid weather

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Along with the snow and wind this week, we’re also getting below freezing temperatures.

Doctors say during these weather conditions, emergency rooms and urgent cares see frostbite frequently.

Dr. Joseph McGargill, who practices at MercyOne in Pleasant Hill, said it can take as little as six minutes outside to cause frostbite.

Asthma, arthritis, and even cardiac arrest are a growing concern with these cold temperatures.

“Your body tries to contain the heat inside of itself, so it closes down its arteries on the surface of your skin. It also kind of closes up some vasospasms — your arteries in your heart,” McGargill said.

Frostbite is most common on body parts like fingers and toes.

Symptoms include cold, numb skin, and clumsiness due to joint and muscle stiffness.

The worst of the wind hits eastern Iowa on Friday, with gusts that could exceed 50 mph. (KCRG)

