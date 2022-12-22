Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Kiwanis Holiday Lights closes due to extreme cold

Freshly fallen snow covers the ground as holiday lights illuminate Sibley Park Saturday, Dec....
Freshly fallen snow covers the ground as holiday lights illuminate Sibley Park Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Mankato, Minn.(Dan Smith | Dronography.com/Dan Smith)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For just the second time in the ten-year history of Kiwanis Holiday Lights, the organization has decided to cancel the event for the night of December 22 due to extreme cold temperatures.

“For the safety of our volunteers and guests, the Kiwanis Holiday Lights Executive team has made the tough decision to close the park tonight.” said Scott Wojcik, Kiwanis Holiday Lights President.

Kiwanis Holiday Lights, in Sibley Park, runs through New Years Eve.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reid Oftedahl heals in a hospital near Mesa, Arizona.
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
.
National Weather Service declares Blizzard Warning
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
SNOW TONIGHT: 2-5 inches possible
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
WINTER STORM: Rain, freezing rain, wind and snow this week
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71

Latest News

With deadly travel conditions expected the next few days, Renville County is asking residents...
Renville County pulls plows until conditions improve
Topping the list of girls’ names was Harper with 10. On the boys side, Oliver led the way with...
MCHS - Mankato releases most popular baby names for 2022
According to the Grand Lake Volunteer Fire Dept., multiple agencies were called in due to the...
Crews battle flames, negative temps in Solway Township fire
Doctor Ian Tullberg from UCHealth tells 11 News if you do not cover up properly, you could end...
Iowa doctors: Frostbite, arthritis among medical concerns amid frigid weather