Kiwanis Holiday Lights closes due to extreme cold

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For just the second time in the ten-year history of Kiwanis Holiday Lights, the organization has decided to cancel the event for the night of December 22 due to extreme cold temperatures.

“For the safety of our volunteers and guests, the Kiwanis Holiday Lights Executive team has made the tough decision to close the park tonight.” said Scott Wojcik, Kiwanis Holiday Lights President.

Kiwanis Holiday Lights, in Sibley Park, runs through New Years Eve.

