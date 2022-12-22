Your Photos
Kottke named UMAC Player of the Week

Sara Kottke's play on the court leads to her being named UMAC Player of the Week.
By Anfernee Patterson
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Bethany Lutheran College women’s forward Sara Kottke is named the UMAC Player of the Week.

This comes after Kottke scored a career-high 25 points in the Vikings 81-57 win over Central. In her games against Central and Coe College, Koettke finished averaging 18.5 points and 7.5 rebounds.

The Vikings play Simpson College on Dec. 9 at the Wartburg tournament in Iowa.

