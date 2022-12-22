A look at how today’s Christmas compared to years past

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Wireless speakers tops this year’s wish list as the most asked for present. Close behind is something not pertaining to electronics, the Back to the Roots Water Garden. Hydroponics and aquaponics are all the rage these days.

An at-home cleaning assistant also makes the list, the iRoomba vacuum cleaner.

For the tech person on your list, the Surface Pro 8 has been a top seller this year.

How does this compare to items from Christmas past? Shelley Harrison joins us from the Blue Earth County Historical Society to discuss past Christmas gifts.

