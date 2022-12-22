Maple River poised for a state title run after strong start to the season

MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) - After falling short last season, the Maple River boys basketball team looks to make a deep playoff run and bring a state title back to Mapleton. The Eagles are ranked No. 5 in Class 2A with a 6-1 record on the season and are continuing to improve.

“Well you know we’ve had a very difficult schedule early in the year but we’re very happy to be where we’re at,” said Eagles head coach Chad Ostermann said. “We did lose one game but we were very competitive in that game. The team is starting to come together. We’re improving everyday. We love that so that’s where we’re at.

With the Eagles being ranked number five, the team is using that as motivation to get better and not as a distraction.

“Well you know, our kids, this is nothing new to us,” said Ostermann. “We’ve had a target on our back for several years, going back to even when I played. So we’re used to that. We try to worry about ourselves, worry about ourselves improving and worry about ourselves in where we want to go. The kids have done a great job of that and Mason being the leader that he is, very level headed, understands that.”

The Eagles will play in the Kwik Trip Holiday tournament at Bethany Lutheran College against Minnesota Valley Lutheran on December 27. This tournament will be the last time the Eagles suit up in 2022. After that, the Eagles will host NHREG on January 6 to begin play in the New Year.

