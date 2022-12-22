MCHS - Mankato releases most popular baby names for 2022

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato has released its list of most popular baby names this year.

The hospital delivered 1,230 babies in 2022 and more were boys by a slim margin at 51%.

Topping the list for girls’ names was Harper with 10.

On the boys side, Oliver led the way with nine babies given that name.

Others making the list were Amelia, Sophia and Emma for girls.

Hudson, Liam and William were among the more popular for boys.

According to babycenter.com, Olivia and Liam were the most popular baby names in the U.S. in 2022.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.