Meet this week’s Golden Apple recipient, Katelyn Smith

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Golden Apple recipient started working as a teacher just a few months ago, and she’s already making a strong impression at her school.

Katelyn Smith is an elementary teacher at Rosa Parks Elementary School. “I think relationships really come first, especially with the upper elementary kids heading off to middle school next year,” said Smith.

Fifth grade teacher Katelyn Smith started her teaching career in Aug. 2022. Fresh out of school and ready to inspire students the same way her fifth grade teacher, Mrs. Heintz, inspired her.

“What I remember most about her is like how she treated us as humans more than just my students. I still keep in touch with her today,” recalled Smith.

Each morning, Smith uses news outlets and videos to teach her students about global news. “I try to incorporate a lot of realness into the classroom, life lessons- how to treat each other and really just how to go out into the real world, said Smith.

Colleague Katy Grovom, who has been teaching for about 15 years, says that Smith inspires her each day. “No matter what’s going on in her world, she greets every student with enthusiasm and is always willing to go above and beyond for each and every one of her students,” said Grovom, “She is fresh out of school and has such fun, inspiring energy and she is always giving ideas to our grade level. She has a lot to offer. I just look forward to seeing Miss Smith growing her career and see what she has to offer the students at Rosa Parks.”

“I think being an educator is one of the hardest jobs, but I think it’s one of the most rewarding jobs,” said Smith.

