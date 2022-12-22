Owatonna Police investigating weapons complaint

OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Owatonna Police Department is investigating after reports of gunshots being fired off in a neighborhood.

Officers received a call around 5:30 a.m. yesterday from someone that heard gunshots near 25th street Northeast in Owatonna.

The caller reported hearing gunshots fire off and then vehicles leaving the area.

No injuries have been reported and officers do not believe there is a threat to the general public.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Owatonna Police Department.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.