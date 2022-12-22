Renville County pulls plows until conditions improve

OLIVIA, Minn. (KEYC) - Renville county is pulling their plows off the roads.

With deadly travel conditions expected the next few days, Renville County is asking residents to stay home and not travel.

Renville County Public Works pulled plows off roads at Noon today.

They will resume when conditions improve.

According to the MnDOT, blizzard conditions are possible midday Thursday through early Saturday due to 20- to 30-mph winds, with gusts up to 40 mph

The frigid temperatures of -25 to -40 degrees are expected Thursday through Friday night can be life-threatening for anyone who travels and ends up in the ditch or has their car become disabled.

Those who absolutely have to travel and want to check road conditions, can do so at 511mn.org or download the 511 application to their phone.

Visit Renville County’s homepage for updates that will be made available on the homepage news alert.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.