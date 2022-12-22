Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Rochester Fire Department: How to survive a snowstorm power outage

Rochester Fire Department
Rochester Fire Department(kttc)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:36 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A storm that brings blizzard conditions can quickly become dangerous and cause power outages.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, if the power goes out at a residence, it’s important to stay inside, make sure doors and windows are closed and stay close to family members.

“If you do lose power, there’s some things you can do,” RFD Motor Operator K.C. Clark said. “If you have a fireplace, of course, you can use that. “Another thing you can do is get everyone in the same room, and kind of use body heat in a smaller bedroom or something like that. Body heat, blankets, warm clothing. Kind of ride out the power outage during that time.”

Clark advised against using an oven to heat the house, as it poses a carbon monoxide risk. He said having an emergency safety kit is also a good idea.

In addition to discussing power outages, he also urged caution when using space heaters.

He said it’s safest to plug them directly into the wall, and not into a power strip. He also advised to allow three feet of space on all sides of the heater, and to never leave it unattended.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reid Oftedahl heals in a hospital near Mesa, Arizona.
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
BLIZZARD WARNING: Dangerous storm will continue into Saturday
.
National Weather Service declares Blizzard Warning
Strong winds have prompted MN DOT to close many roads across southern Minnesota
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
SNOW TONIGHT: 2-5 inches possible

Latest News

Davein Rodgers and Diego Pena have been booked into the Steele County Detention Center on...
Suspects arrested following Owatonna weapons complaint
One of the many ways to help first responders during the winter season is to help keep fire...
City of Mankato: adopt a fire Hydrant to help first responders
Suspects arrested following Owatonna weapons complaint
City of Mankato: adopt a fire Hydrant to help first responders
Life threatening wind chills and travel conditions continue through today due to blizzard like...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 12-23-2022 - clipped version