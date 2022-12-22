Rochester Fire Department: How to survive a snowstorm power outage

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A storm that brings blizzard conditions can quickly become dangerous and cause power outages.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, if the power goes out at a residence, it’s important to stay inside, make sure doors and windows are closed and stay close to family members.

“If you do lose power, there’s some things you can do,” RFD Motor Operator K.C. Clark said. “If you have a fireplace, of course, you can use that. “Another thing you can do is get everyone in the same room, and kind of use body heat in a smaller bedroom or something like that. Body heat, blankets, warm clothing. Kind of ride out the power outage during that time.”

Clark advised against using an oven to heat the house, as it poses a carbon monoxide risk. He said having an emergency safety kit is also a good idea.

In addition to discussing power outages, he also urged caution when using space heaters.

He said it’s safest to plug them directly into the wall, and not into a power strip. He also advised to allow three feet of space on all sides of the heater, and to never leave it unattended.

