Weather causes DoorDash to suspendioperations across large parts of Iowa, Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - DoorDash has activated its Severe Weather Protocol and suspended operations across large parts of Minnesota and Iowa.

The precautionary move comes as a winter storm is forecast to bring potentially dangerous weather, including very strong winds and extreme cold to impacted areas.

DoorDash will suspend all operations in the following areas from Thursday until at least Saturday, December 24, 2022:

Des Moines, IA

Cedar Rapids, IA

Rochester, MN

St. Cloud, MN

Ames, IA

Waterloo, IA

Mankato, MN

Dubuque, IA

The time and duration of the suspension will vary by city. The changes have been communicated with Dashers, merchants and customers in the impacted areas.

“This is a significant winter storm which risks making travel extremely hazardous and in some cases impossible,” said DoorDash spokesperson Julian Crowley in a release. “To help keep our community safe, DoorDash is proactively activating our Severe Weather Protocol and suspending operations across large parts of Minnesota and Iowa.

DoorDash says they are closely monitoring the difficult conditions on the ground and will resume operations as soon as it is safe to do so.

