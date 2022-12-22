Your Photos
What contributes to the decision to cancel school during bad weather?

By Aaron Stuve
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As winter weather rolls trough for the second week in a row, the storms affect everything from travel to business availability.

One of the most anticipated effect of winter weather for many is the effect on schools, as students wait for news of snow days and parents alter their daily schedules to take care of them.

School officials say that snow day decisions are some of the toughest to make, and that they involve more planning and forethought than it may seem.

Schools have several options when dealing with winter weather, such as late starts, early outs and snow days, along with flex learning days, a new option left over from the pandemic.

School districts say that it’s important to have an accurate idea of the real conditions as they change throughout the day. While districts make decisions for what they believe is best for their schools, they also stress that the top priority is the safety of students, and that the final authority is with the parents.

