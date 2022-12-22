Who wants to go sledding?

Your Photos
By Lisa Cownie and Kelsey Barchenger
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With all of the snow we’ve recently received, and continue to receive, many families will be heading tot he nearest sledding hill. Sibley Park and Spring Lake Park are both popular sledding places in Mankato.

Before you hit the hills, there are some safety-related items to keep in mind.

Helmets are recommended to prevent injuries. Waterproof clothing will be essential, and tucking in scarves to avoid them from being caught on or in objects.

Dan Lee of Scheels joins us to discuss this popular winter activity.

