BLIZZARD WARNING: Conditions will slowly improve Saturday

40-50 mph wind gusts, -40° wind chill will continue through tonight
KEYC Weather Alerts: 12/23/2022 1:45pm
KEYC Weather Alerts: 12/23/2022 1:45pm
By Shawn Cable
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
A Blizzard Warning remains in effect for much of Minnesota, Iowa, the Dakotas and Wisconsin through tonight into early Saturday. Strong, northwesterly wind gusts from 40 to 50 mph will continue to create whiteout Blizzard conditions this afternoon, tonight and into Saturday. Many roads are closed and/or blocked by drifts. Travel is not advised. It is also bitterly cold, with life-threatening wind chill values dropping to between -35° and -45°. Travel conditions will slowly improve throughout the day Saturday, but it could take hours or even a day or two to clear drifts and get all of the roads and highways back open.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS | KEYC NEWS & WEATHER APPS | MINNESOTA ROAD CONDITIONS | IOWA ROAD CONDITIONS

Our weather will calm down a bit on Christmas Day, but that wont last long. By late afternoon into Christmas evening we are expecting a clipper system that could bring another inch or two of snow to much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. It will not be as windy with this system, but the snow will impact Monday morning’s commute.

Temperatures are expected to climb back above freezing by the middle of next week. We are monitoring the possibility of yet another system that could bring some rain, freezing rain and snow by late next week. That’s still almost a week away; stay tuned for updates. In the meantime, be safe and smart with our current winter storm and have a very merry Christmas.

