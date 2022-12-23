Your Photos
City of Mankato: adopt a fire Hydrant to help first responders

The City of Mankato is asking residents to adopt a fire hydrant.
By Michael McShane
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 6:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - One of the many ways to help first responders during the winter season is to help keep fire hydrants visible and clear of snow.

The City of Mankato wants as many residents as possible to adopt a fire hydrant.

Every second counts when fire crews respond to a fire so keeping fire hydrants visible is very important.

In addition to helping firefighters, when hydrants are visible from the road, plow drivers can see them, which helps avoid repair costs.

The city is asking residents to shovel ice and snow in a three foot radius around the hydrant.

For those wanting to report on fire hydrant damage, just call 311 or 507-387-8600.

