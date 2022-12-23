Cold weather prompts local shelter to expand hours

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The National Weather service has issued a Wind chill and Blizzard warning, The southern Minnesota area is seeing dangerous weather conditions.

A population impacted the most by this: people with housing insecurity.

“it is too cold out there for people to wait”

The weather has prompted two shelters in Mankato to expand their hours, to make sure there is not a moment during the day where someone has to be outside battling the cold.

The Salvation Army opened their day shelter from 9am -5pm and connections shelter 5pm to 9am.

“So they went from one place to another right away and I’m really pleased with that.”

The Salvation Army has a capacity of 35 people.

They have been close to capacity for about a month, which they say doesn’t stop them from helping others.

“I have a really great team here at the Day shelter. So if we need to be creative, you know how we can get people connected and either in with us or placed somewhere,” said Captain Andy Wheeler of the Mankato Salvation Army.

Earlier Thursday morning, the Salvation army also offered a warming center and some hot drinks for a couple hours.

Yet, they say it is hard for them to do it again, so they are calling out for the community to lend a hand.

“He’s only able to do this today because this is the day we have Staffing and availability for it.” So hopefully our efforts to make a difference right now will spark some creativity and some willingness from others and in the area to do something like this in the next couple of days,” said Wheeler.

