Kiwanis Holiday Lights closes again

“For the safety of our volunteers and guests, the Kiwanis Holiday Lights Executive team has made the decision to close the park again tonight,” said Scott Wojcik, Kiwanis Holiday Lights President.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Those looking forward to the Kiwanis Holiday Lights, tonight, will have to reschedule.

Kiwanis Holiday Lights will be closed again tonight due to the extreme temperatures and no travel advisory.

“For the safety of our volunteers and guests, the Kiwanis Holiday Lights Executive team has made the decision to close the park again tonight,” said Scott Wojcik, Kiwanis Holiday Lights President.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

