Local residents alter travel plans as blizzard conditions move in

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Despite the sunshine, cities around the greater Mankato area continue to prepare for a blizzard to strike.

With winds predicted around 40 mph, coupled with freezing temperatures, North Mankato residents say that Thursday afternoon was the calm before the storm.

“Oh, it’s Minnesota. So, we expected the blizzard.”

“It’s crazy and people are driving like it’s summertime. The winds have picked up- the winds have picked up, especially if you take the highway. I wouldn’t get on it,” said North Mankato resident and cab driver Jae Edmondson.

Plenty of cars along the highways spun out or crashed Thursday afternoon, due to winds, slick roads, or high speed.

“I mean, I’m a cab driver. So I’m out here and to me actually the roads are gonna be slick. You got to take your time, of course,” said Edmondson.

Earlier this week, MNDOT says plows will have to be taken off the roads if there’s severe driving conditions- like in Renville and Watonwan counties.

Some North Mankato residents say they won’t be venturing outside, and they’re looking forward to finding comfort indoors with family.

“I’m not coming outside. I’m just gonna do some family thing and cook and you know have some fun with my family play some games,” said Edmondson.

And many have already changed their travel plans to accommodate with the storm.

“We’ll be heading out west on the Marshall area Saturday. Other than that, we’re staying home: more movies, more goodies,” said North Mankato resident Bobby Perkins.

“Just be safe and don’t just drive for you- drive for everybody,” said Edmondson.

