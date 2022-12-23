Maverick Insider: McKay reflects on MSU career

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Former Minnesota State goaltender and Hobey Baker award winner Dryden McKay returned to Mankato earlier this month as the program unveiled his banner at the team’s game against Bemidji State.

McKay is a three-time All-American and helped the Mavericks to two Frozen Four appearances in his career.

On this week’s edition of Maverick Insider, we caught up with the star goaltender who’s now part of the Toronto Maple Leafs organization.

