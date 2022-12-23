Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Medical Marijuana: Breaking down the myths and the facts of this controversial medicinal treatment

Kato Living M-F VOD Record
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today we are tackling what can be a controversial subject: marijuana.

It is a unique drug when it comes to legal status. The fact that marijuana is treated differently from state to state and between the federal government and some of the states reflects the confusion surrounding this drug, its effects, and its addiction potential. Knowing some facts and statistics about marijuana can help you balance potential risks and benefits and make your own decisions regarding its use.

According to research on Talbotcampus.com, recreational marijuana use is legal in 11 states. Medical use is legal in 36 states. Nearly 70% of doctors favor using marijuana for medical purposes And 85% of American adults approve of medical marijuana use.

Some believe marijuana can relieve symptoms associated with HIV/AIDS, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, Crohn’s disease, epilepsy, and glaucoma.

You can find more information at: The Harmony Center in North Mankato

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reid Oftedahl heals in a hospital near Mesa, Arizona.
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
BLIZZARD WARNING: Dangerous storm will continue into Saturday
Strong winds have prompted MN DOT to close many roads across southern Minnesota
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
.
National Weather Service declares Blizzard Warning
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
SNOW TONIGHT: 2-5 inches possible

Latest News

Adopt a fire hydrant
Adopt a fire hydrant
Several lucky motorists were gifted with free gas, courtesy of Mankato Movers
Local Mankato company provides free gas for drivers
Our Friday Food brings us to Maggie J's in Mapleton
Our Food Friday brings us to Maggie J’s in Mapleton
Some places are better discovered through snowshoes
Some places are better discovered through snowshoes