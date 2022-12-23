Medical Marijuana: Breaking down the myths and the facts of this controversial medicinal treatment

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today we are tackling what can be a controversial subject: marijuana.

It is a unique drug when it comes to legal status. The fact that marijuana is treated differently from state to state and between the federal government and some of the states reflects the confusion surrounding this drug, its effects, and its addiction potential. Knowing some facts and statistics about marijuana can help you balance potential risks and benefits and make your own decisions regarding its use.

According to research on Talbotcampus.com, recreational marijuana use is legal in 11 states. Medical use is legal in 36 states. Nearly 70% of doctors favor using marijuana for medical purposes And 85% of American adults approve of medical marijuana use.

Some believe marijuana can relieve symptoms associated with HIV/AIDS, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, Crohn’s disease, epilepsy, and glaucoma.

You can find more information at: The Harmony Center in North Mankato

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.