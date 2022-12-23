Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Missing 17-year-old: Chloe Lynn Garcia

Chloe Lynn Garcia, 17, was reported missing from Willmar, MN -- with ties to Jamestown, North Dakota, and parts of Nebraska and Texas.
By Maddie Paul
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLMAR, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Willmar police department are searching for a missing teenager last seen in November.

Chloe Lynn Garcia, 17, was reported missing from Willmar, MN -- with ties to Jamestown, North Dakota, and parts of Nebraska and Texas.

Garcia is a Hispanic female, 5′6″, 130 lbs., with brown eyes and last seen with red hair.

Garcia was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and a grey hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone who locates Garcia is urged to contact the Willmar Police Department at 320-235-2244.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reid Oftedahl heals in a hospital near Mesa, Arizona.
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
BLIZZARD WARNING: Dangerous storm will continue into Saturday
Strong winds have prompted MN DOT to close many roads across southern Minnesota
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
.
National Weather Service declares Blizzard Warning
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
SNOW TONIGHT: 2-5 inches possible

Latest News

KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
“For the safety of our volunteers and guests, the Kiwanis Holiday Lights Executive team has...
Kiwanis Holiday Lights closes again
MnDOT opened Interstate 90, this morning, but a “no travel advisory” remains in affect for...
MnDOT: No Travel Advisory, plows pulled
Davein Rodgers and Diego Pena have been booked into the Steele County Detention Center on...
Suspects arrested following Owatonna weapons complaint