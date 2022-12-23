Missing 17-year-old: Chloe Lynn Garcia

WILLMAR, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Willmar police department are searching for a missing teenager last seen in November.

Chloe Lynn Garcia, 17, was reported missing from Willmar, MN -- with ties to Jamestown, North Dakota, and parts of Nebraska and Texas.

Garcia is a Hispanic female, 5′6″, 130 lbs., with brown eyes and last seen with red hair.

Garcia was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and a grey hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone who locates Garcia is urged to contact the Willmar Police Department at 320-235-2244.

