Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

MnDOT: blowing, drifting snow makes driving difficult

MnDOT opened Interstate 90, this morning, but a “no travel advisory” remains in affect for...
MnDOT opened Interstate 90, this morning, but a “no travel advisory” remains in affect for southcentral and southwest Minnesota.(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Maddie Paul
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT opened Interstate 90, this morning, but a “no travel advisory” remains in affect for southcentral and southwest Minnesota.

A “No Travel Advisory” remains on all highways in the following counties: Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Nobles, Rock, Sibley, Waseca, and Watonwan (Wah-ton-one).

It is illegal to travel on a closed road and drivers are liable for all related rescue costs.

Similar to interstate 90, other highways may open up-

but, MnDOT warns all drivers that reduced visibility with drifting and blowing snow makes traveling difficult.

MNDOT expects conditions to improve Saturday morning.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reid Oftedahl heals in a hospital near Mesa, Arizona.
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
BLIZZARD WARNING: Dangerous storm will continue into Saturday
.
National Weather Service declares Blizzard Warning
Strong winds have prompted MN DOT to close many roads across southern Minnesota
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
SNOW TONIGHT: 2-5 inches possible

Latest News

Davein Rodgers and Diego Pena have been booked into the Steele County Detention Center on...
Suspects arrested following Owatonna weapons complaint
One of the many ways to help first responders during the winter season is to help keep fire...
City of Mankato: adopt a fire Hydrant to help first responders
Suspects arrested following Owatonna weapons complaint
City of Mankato: adopt a fire Hydrant to help first responders