MnDOT: blowing, drifting snow makes driving difficult

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT opened Interstate 90, this morning, but a “no travel advisory” remains in affect for southcentral and southwest Minnesota.

A “No Travel Advisory” remains on all highways in the following counties: Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Nobles, Rock, Sibley, Waseca, and Watonwan (Wah-ton-one).

It is illegal to travel on a closed road and drivers are liable for all related rescue costs.

Similar to interstate 90, other highways may open up-

but, MnDOT warns all drivers that reduced visibility with drifting and blowing snow makes traveling difficult.

MNDOT expects conditions to improve Saturday morning.

