Our Food Friday brings us to Maggie J’s in Mapleton
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Maggie J’s has been serving guests in Mapleton since 2015.
On their menu, you will find a variety of American foods including salads, homemade soups, pastas, sandwiches, burgers, wraps, entrees, and homemade desserts. All of their sauces, batters, and dressings are made in-house. Maggie J’s prides themselves on providing great quality food along with excellent customer service.
Maggie J’s is located at 203 Main St NE in Mapleton.
Maggie J’s current hours are:
MONDAY - 8:00 am to 2:00 pm
TUESDAY - 8:00 am to 2: 00 pm
WEDNESDAY - 8:00 am to 2:00 pm
THURSDAY - 8:00 am to 2:00 pm & 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm
FRIDAY - 8:00 am to 2:00 pm & 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm
SATURDAY - CLOSED
SUNDAY - 9:00 am to 2:00 pm
