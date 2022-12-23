Our Food Friday brings us to Maggie J’s in Mapleton

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Maggie J’s has been serving guests in Mapleton since 2015.

On their menu, you will find a variety of American foods including salads, homemade soups, pastas, sandwiches, burgers, wraps, entrees, and homemade desserts. All of their sauces, batters, and dressings are made in-house. Maggie J’s prides themselves on providing great quality food along with excellent customer service.

Maggie J’s is located at 203 Main St NE in Mapleton.

Maggie J’s current hours are:

MONDAY - 8:00 am to 2:00 pm

TUESDAY - 8:00 am to 2: 00 pm

WEDNESDAY - 8:00 am to 2:00 pm

THURSDAY - 8:00 am to 2:00 pm & 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm

FRIDAY - 8:00 am to 2:00 pm & 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

SATURDAY - CLOSED

SUNDAY - 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.