Our Food Friday brings us to Maggie J’s in Mapleton

By Lisa Cownie and Kelsey Barchenger
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Maggie J’s has been serving guests in Mapleton since 2015.

On their menu, you will find a variety of American foods including salads, homemade soups, pastas, sandwiches, burgers, wraps, entrees, and homemade desserts. All of their sauces, batters, and dressings are made in-house. Maggie J’s prides themselves on providing great quality food along with excellent customer service.

Maggie J’s is located at 203 Main St NE in Mapleton.

Maggie J’s current hours are:

MONDAY - 8:00 am to 2:00 pm

TUESDAY - 8:00 am to 2: 00 pm

WEDNESDAY - 8:00 am to 2:00 pm

THURSDAY - 8:00 am to 2:00 pm & 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm

FRIDAY - 8:00 am to 2:00 pm & 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

SATURDAY - CLOSED

SUNDAY - 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

