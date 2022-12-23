Some places are better discovered through snowshoes

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Snowshoeing is a great way for people of all ages to explore the beauty of winter. For a memorable and fun winter activity nearly anyone can do, strap on a pair of snowshoes and venture deep into the snow-covered Minnesota wilderness.

Snowshoes are more than just another way to get around in the snow. They can take you deeper into the wilderness than you’ve probably ever been.

They’re easy to learn to use (just strap them onto your shoes and start walking), relatively inexpensive and better than skis for getting into unexplored areas. And there’s simply no better way to spot wildlife than padding quietly into deep, snowy woods where the landscape is sparse, the trees are bare and the snow cover is unbroken but for the occasional animal tracks.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.