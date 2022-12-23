Your Photos
Some places are better discovered through snowshoes

By Lisa Cownie and Kelsey Barchenger
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Snowshoeing is a great way for people of all ages to explore the beauty of winter. For a memorable and fun winter activity nearly anyone can do, strap on a pair of snowshoes and venture deep into the snow-covered Minnesota wilderness.

Snowshoes are more than just another way to get around in the snow. They can take you deeper into the wilderness than you’ve probably ever been.

They’re easy to learn to use (just strap them onto your shoes and start walking), relatively inexpensive and better than skis for getting into unexplored areas. And there’s simply no better way to spot wildlife than padding quietly into deep, snowy woods where the landscape is sparse, the trees are bare and the snow cover is unbroken but for the occasional animal tracks.

Adopt a fire hydrant
Several lucky motorists were gifted with free gas, courtesy of Mankato Movers
Our Friday Food brings us to Maggie J's in Mapleton
Medical Marijuana: Breaking down the myths and the facts of this controversial medicinal...
