Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Suspects arrested following Owatonna weapons complaint

Davein Rodgers and Diego Pena have been booked into the Steele County Detention Center on charges of intentionally discharging a firearm that endangered safety.
By Michael McShane
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Owatonna Police Department arrested two suspects connected to gunshot reports earlier this week.

Davein Rodgers and Diego Pena have been booked into the Steele County Detention Center on charges of intential discharging a firearm that endangered safety.

A resident first called police after hearing multiple gunshots early Wednesday morning on 25th Street Northeast in Owatonna.

Formal charges are still pending.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reid Oftedahl heals in a hospital near Mesa, Arizona.
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
BLIZZARD WARNING: Dangerous storm will continue into Saturday
.
National Weather Service declares Blizzard Warning
Strong winds have prompted MN DOT to close many roads across southern Minnesota
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
SNOW TONIGHT: 2-5 inches possible

Latest News

One of the many ways to help first responders during the winter season is to help keep fire...
City of Mankato: adopt a fire Hydrant to help first responders
Suspects arrested following Owatonna weapons complaint
City of Mankato: adopt a fire Hydrant to help first responders
Life threatening wind chills and travel conditions continue through today due to blizzard like...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 12-23-2022 - clipped version