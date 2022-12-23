Suspects arrested following Owatonna weapons complaint

OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Owatonna Police Department arrested two suspects connected to gunshot reports earlier this week.

Davein Rodgers and Diego Pena have been booked into the Steele County Detention Center on charges of intential discharging a firearm that endangered safety.

A resident first called police after hearing multiple gunshots early Wednesday morning on 25th Street Northeast in Owatonna.

Formal charges are still pending.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.