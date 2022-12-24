MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - One of the many ways the public can help first responders during the winter season is to help keep fire hydrants visible and clear of snow.

The city of Mankato wants as many residents as possible to adopt a fire hydrant. Every second counts when fire crews respond to a fire, so keeping fire hydrants visible is very important.

The city asks residents to shovel ice and snow in a three-foot radius around the hydrant to aid its visibility. For those wanting to report any kind of fire hydrant damage, call 311 or 507-387-8600.

