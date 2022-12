MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The annual Kwik Trip Holiday tournament will be held at Bethany Lutheran College this year from Dec. 27-29. This is the 24th time the tournament will be played.

Eight teams are participating in the tournament. The first game starts at 6 p.m.

Here is a full bracket for the teams participating.

